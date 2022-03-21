EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local Indiana State Police Detective is being promoted to a new rank and role. ISP Superintendent Douglas Carter has promoted Detective Tobias Odom to the rank of Sergeant. Odom is being transferred to the Laboratory Division to serve as a Polygraph Examiner.

The Mt. Carmel, IL native graduated Mt. Carmel High School in 1985. He joined and served in the U.S. Army until 1991 after graduating high school.

Odom received an Associate of Arts Degree in Law Enforcement from Oakland City University in 1992. He later attended the Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and graduated in December 1993.

ISP assigned Odom to the Evansville District and he primarily patrolled Gibson County. Odom obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Oakland City University in 2016.

The ISP Evansville District selected and reassigned Odom as a detective after patrolling area highways for over 10 years. Odom will now serve as a polygraph examiner. He will continue to serve as a member of the Indiana State Police Hostage Negotiation Team.

Odom and his wife Sheila reside in Gibson County. They have two adult children and three grandchildren.