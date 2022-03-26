OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The volunteer executive director of Owensboro’s Habitat for Humanity is hanging up her hammer. Virginia Braswell is retiring after 29 years of service.

March 29 will be Braswell’s last day on the job and it is her 83rd birthday.

Settle Memorial Church hosted a retirement reception for Braswell on March 26. Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson spoke at the reception and presented awards to Braswell.

Habitat for Humanity homeowners gave testimonials on what the program has meant to their lives and the economic impact the program has had on the community.