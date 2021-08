VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT)– Vanderburgh County Commissioners filed an executive order declaring a local disaster emergency due to the continuous spread of COVID-19 with the more transmissible variants.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb renewed Executive Order 20-02 which declares a public health emergency in the state of Indiana until August 31.

Everyone must wear masks inside Vanderburgh County offices and buildings regardless of their vaccination status.