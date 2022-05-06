ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A drive-in movie theater is kicking off its 2022 opening weekend with a big release. The Holiday Drive-In will be showing the new Marvel Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness followed by Marvel’s Eternals.

Screen two will show Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and will be followed by the Lost City. Showtimes can be found on Holiday Drive-In’s Facebook page.

Admission is ten dollars for adults and five dollars for children ages four to eleven. The drive-in takes only cash.

Viewers can bring coolers and snacks. Grills are not allowed. Pets are allowed but only if owners clean up after them.