Local drug recovery center donates truckload of food

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A local drug recovery center gave away a truckload of food to those in need in Owensboro.

Friends of Sinners Development Director Jordan Wilson said they received a donation of food from Joliet Hope Center based out of Joliet, Illinois on Friday.

Friends of Sinners brought food to local soup kitchens, recovery programs and food banks.

They then gave the rest of the food away at Church for All to anyone that showed up.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)