LEWISPORT, Ky. (WEHT) – If you’re looking to support some small businesses this weekend, look no further than Hancock County.

On April 30, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Chamberfest and Spring Market events will take place on 4th and Caroline Street in Lewisport. Admission is free, and there will be a petting zoo, live music, food trucks, over forty vendors, and more.

There will also be a young entrepreneur competition for kids 18 and younger, and those who are interested in this can contact Chelsea Boling either at chelseafayeboling@gmail.com or through Facebook.

The Hancock County Chamber of Commerce has highlighted some of these vendors on their Facebook page. There is also still time to register your small business for this event by either calling the Hancock County Chamber of Commerce at (270) 922-0729, contacting them on Facebook, or emailing the Chamber at Hancockkychamberofcommerce@gmail.com.