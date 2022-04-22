TRI-STATE (WEHT) – Whether you’re an amateur or a pro, this event is open to you.

The Ohio Valley Birding Festival is a birdwatching event that was on hiatus for two years, but now it’s back.

The activities in this event include guided birding hikes, a presentation by bird expert and author Sharon Sorenson, a live raptor program by rescue and rehabbers Talon Trust, Inc., citizen science with Master Bird Bander Scott Kramer, an owl pellet dissection lab, and more.

All activities are free, and here are the times, dates, and locations for this event:

April 22, 7:00 a.m. – Patoka River NWR Birding Hike, Oakland City, IN

April 22, 5:00 p.m. – Howell Wetlands Birding Hike, Evansville, IN

April 23 – Main event, see schedule for Henderson, KY

April 24, 7:00 a.m. – Eagle Slough Natural Area Birding Hike, Henderson, KY

Admission is free. For a complete schedule, please download it here. A birding checklist can be found here.