Local events cancelled due to severe weather chance

(WEHT) – As the Tri-State prepares for possible severe weather on Friday, officials are starting to cancel local events for people’s safety.

The second annual Santa Stroll in downtown Evansville has been cancelled. The event was scheduled to take place on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Officials are now inviting people to enjoy Santa’s last stop in the river city next Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Christmas tree lot at 226 Main

Energy on Ice in Owensboro has also been cancelled because of the weather. Officials say the event will still take place on Saturday and Sunday.

Christmas at Panther Creek Park will be closed on Friday, but will reopen on Saturday.