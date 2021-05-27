Local events for your Memorial Day weekend

(WEHT) It’s the unofficial start to summer – Memorial Day. And there are plenty of events to get you excited for a post-pandemic summer.

Evansville Food Truck Festival

Sunday, May 30

Bosse Field

1 p.m. – 9 p.m. (2-hour VIP from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.)

27 food trucks, food and boutique booths, live music

Get tickets at www.foodtrucktickets.com

Lunch on the Lawn

Friday, May 28

Bicentennial Park at the Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Free parking at the coliseum. Food trucks and music will be on the 4th Street side

Spring Small Business Saturday

Saturday, May 29

Main Street in Downtown Evansville

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Maps will be available in front of Innovation Point. You will be able to get a free shopping bag. There will be a temporary public restroom and hand washing station at the corner of 4th and Main.

The Complete Works of Shakespeare Abridged

Friday and Saturday, May 28 & 29

Wesselman Park

7 p.m.

This event is being put on by the Evansville Civic Theatre. Tickets cost $16.50 and can be purchased by calling (812) 425-2800 or by visiting the Evansville Civic Theatre’s website.

Plane rides at the Evansville Wartime Museum

Saturday, May 29

Evansville Wartime Museum

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Local Evansville private pilots will be donating their time and planes to help raise funds for the Evansville Wartime Museum. Paid visitors to the museum will be able to ride in these planes for a donation of $75 to $100 per person. The planes will take passengers on a 20-minute tour of Evansville departing and returning to the museum. You can purchase tickets by calling (812) 647-4218 or by visiting the Evansville Wartime Museum’s website.

Run Victoria

Saturday, May 29

Friedman Park

7:45 a.m.

This is the only time of the year when people can run or walk Victoria National Golf Course. There will be a 5K and a Kids Dash. All proceeds will benefit Warrick Trails and the Warrick Parks Foundation. The Kids Dash costs $10 and the 5K is $25. You can sign up by clicking here.

Tri-State Speedway Memorial Weekend Classic

Sunday, May 30

Tri-State Speedway

7:30 p.m.

Features the MSCS sprints, UMP modifieds and MMSA mini sprints. Tickets for adults are $20, students $15, and kids 12 & under are free.

Southern Indiana Car Club Cruise In at the Square

Friday, May 28

Downtown Princeton

5:30 p.m.

The Cold Stares are headlining. Sam Butler Sextet will be playing from 5-6 p.m. Porch Kat will play from 6:30-7:30 p.m.



Farmhands Bluegrass Band in concert

Sunday, May 30

First United Methodist Church in Henderson

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The concert is free to attend. An offering will be taken. You can enter through the doors under the portico off Green Street.

Friday after 5

Friday, May 28

Owensboro Riverfront

Kicks off at 5 p.m.

WBKR’s Friday Night Fight holds its first music competition. It starts at 6 p.m. at the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage. Other musical acts include: Justin Miller & Friends, Beyond Blu Blues Band, Bar 11, Linda Smith Band and Allie Colleen. For a full list of this year’s schedule, click here.

Monty Python Interactive Experience

Saturday, May 29

Riverpark Center in Owensboro

7 p.m.

The Riverpark RPC shadow cast will be acting alongside the screen as it plays behind them. Patron will receive a goodie bag filled with items to use during the show. Tickets cost $12 and can be purchased here.

MOGA Geocaching Adventure

Friday-Sunday, May 28-30

Yellow Creek Park and Rudy Mines Trail

Geocaching is an outdoor activity in which participants hunt and find hidden objects, or “caches,” using GPS coordinates. The theme is ‘bigfoot.’ The event is free. Things kick off Friday with a party and costume contest. On Saturday there will be a barbeque, bourbon and bluegrass geotour. The main event is Sunday. You can register online here.

