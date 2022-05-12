(WEHT) – Actor Ashley Judd discussed the tragic death of her mother, country music singer Naomi Judd on Thursday. During an interview with Diane Saywer, Ashley revealed Naomi died by suicide. Ashley spoke about their family’s grief and the importance of seeking help.

Emily Reidford with Easterseals Mental Health Community Outreach spoke on Eyewitness News about mental health and what steps people can take to seek help.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.