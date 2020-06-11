Local family bonding through basketball trick shots during quarantine

(WEHT)- While quarantine has forced some of us to find new ways to fight off boredom, one local family has decided to bond through basketball during these trying times.

The Allen Family, aka Dude Average, has spent their quarantine perfecting trick shots, just like popular internet group Dude Perfect. Though the Allen Family admit they aren’t quite at the same level yet.

The Allens says the trick shots aren’t just a way to battle boredom but also a way to bond together as a family.

All six members of the family contribute to the videos, which they say they have been making for a couple of years.

See the full interview with Dude Average below:

(This story was originally published on June 11, 2020)

