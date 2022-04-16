DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Tri-State farmer is celebrating Easter in Washington, D.C. at the White House!

Andy Seger owns Wabash Valley Produce. The company is a major egg supplier.

The President and the First Lady welcome thousands of kids and their families on April 18 to the White House for Easter activities. Seger is one of many American farmers donating the 100,000 eggs being used at the the White House Easter Egg Roll. Seger’s family will participate in the official event.

“We’re looking forward to being back in person this holiday–and in fact our family is really looking forward to participating in the Easter egg event at the White House which will take place on Monday,” says Seger. “And it’s going to be the biggest event the White House has had in years. Over 30,000 school children from the Washington D.C. area will be coming through and we are really excited to take part in it.”

This will be the first Easter egg roll hosted by the Bidens and Segar thinks this will be the biggest Easter celebration in recent years following the lockdowns the past two years from COVID.