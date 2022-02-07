Local fast food chain wants to help a Vanderburgh teen

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One Vanderburgh County teen is getting a little extra help to reach a state competition.

A special “Happy Meals from Hannah” deal will be available for $3.00 during the event, and 25% of total sales between 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. will go to support her as she prepares to represent Vanderburgh County at the 2022 Miss Indiana Teen USA competition in April. The Miss Indiana Teen USA competition is the official Indiana state finals to the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions. “I’m excited to be representing our community at the state level,” said Parker. “I very much appreciate the Mann Family’s generosity and the community’s support, and I’m looking forward to serving at my hometown McDonald’s restaurant just down the street from where I’ve grown up!”

“We’re always looking for ways to give back to our community and we’re proud to support Hannah,” said local McDonald’s owner and operator, Susan Mann. She and her husband, Rick, own and operate a total of 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Southern Indiana with their family. The restaurant is located at 2960 Covert Avenue in Evansville.