EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A local non-profit organization that raises awareness for children left behind by suicide held a poker run and festival on June 11. Mae’s Way Foundation held the first annual Rise, Rally and Ride Festival at Burdette Park.

The poker run began at 11 a.m. and finishes at 3 p.m. A free family fun festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m.

Events and activities happening at the family fun festival include”

Local Children’s Book Author Todd Schimmel at 12:15 p.m.

Kids’ Art at 1 p.m.

Just Us 4 Band providing live music.

Bounce houses

Cornhole

Horseshoes

Silent auction

Food trucks

Pet therapy

Hadi Shriner Funster Clowns

Mae’s Way Foundation exists to serve as a safe space where children left behind by suicide can work through the emotions they aren’t able to easily verbalize. The organization helps children find their way back to being a kid and feeling joy again by reminding them they matter, they are not alone and they are loved.

Fundraising events will benefit children and their families left behind by suicide by way of camps, workshops, resources, scholarships and mental health counseling assistance.

More information can be found on Mae’s Way Foundation website and their Facebook page.