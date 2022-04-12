GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Fire Department (GFD) bid farewell to a furry friend.

On GFD’s Facebook page, the fire department announced the passing of a dog named Bella. GFD notes that Bella’s health had been failing the past two weeks, and based on the information given to them, they had to put her down.

GFD says that Bella had been with them for about twelve years, and she immediately became a member of their organization. The fire department noted that she had been referred to as the neighborhood dog, saying that she often went to IGA or Family Dollar so someone could buy her something.

GFD said that the Muhlenberg County Circuit Court Clerk covered her last vet appointment during her final days.