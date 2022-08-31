EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A sad day in Evansville as another food truck closes. The Mexican food truck, Taco Cultura is a female and LGBT+ owned business who announced on Facebook Tuesday that they will be closing permanently.

According to their post, they can no longer afford to stay open without raising the prices outrageously which they refuse to do. Selling out 1 or 2 days in one week is not bringing in enough profits and people have complained about their prices.

They say they had many requests to set up on different days in different locations, however people did not show up. They thank their customers and ask those who have booked events with them to remove them from the events.

On social media, their customers lamented and wished the food truck owners well, commenting on the excess of Mexican food places with prices that keep escalating.

They also thanked Myriad Brewing Company and Be Happy Pie Company for giving them their best selling days at those locations. The Mexican food truck was not open for long unfortunately. Their grand opening was August 2 and they announced their closing on August 29.