EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – There will be lots of beautiful sights to behold as Southwestern Indiana Master Gardner Association (SWIMGA) hosts “Art in the Garden & More.” The event is happening on June 12 from 12:30 to 3:30 pm at SWIMGA’s Display Garden.

The event is family-friendly and free to the public. Local artists, craft booths, two food trucks, face-painting, education stations and live music by The Honey Vines will be a part of the event.

The botanical gardens will be available to tour for the public. There will be an information on gardening tips and techniques.

A designated garden area by SWIMGA members grow fresh fruit and vegetables for area food banks and soup kitchens. Over 10,000 pounds of healthy produce is donated to feeding programs such as the Tri-State Community Food Bank.

Admission and parking are free. SWIMGA asks music fans to bring their own lawn chairs for the live music.

The display garden is located at 3501 East Lloyd Expressway in Evansville, which is adjacent to the Boy Scouts Building. More information can be found on SWIMGA’s Facebook page.