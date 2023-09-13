HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Western Kentucky University (WKU) says seventeen seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky have been recognized as Semifinalists in the 2024 National Merit Scholarship Program, and a few of those seniors are from the Tristate.

Officials say since students take the qualifying PSAT exam in October of their junior year of high school, much of their preparation stems from learning opportunities during their freshman and sophomore years of high school. A news release says The Gatton Academy builds on students’ sending school experiences to provide them with preparation for the ACT and SAT, critical components in becoming finalists.

The local 2023-2024 National Merit Semifinalists from The Gatton Academy are:

Thomas Clark – Madisonville North Hopkins High School – of Madisonville

Jacob Ladwig – Owensboro High School – of Owensboro

“It is exciting to have so many students recognized for outstanding academic performance. This is a testament to the preparation and support they received from their sending schools,” stated Dr. Lynette Breedlove, Director of The Gatton Academy. “The Class of 2024 is following in the footsteps of the classes before them, as outstanding students and giving community members.”

WKU says finalists will be announced in February, and all National Merit Scholarship winners for 2024 are selected from this group. Winners will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July 2024.