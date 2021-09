HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Cash Express delivered cupcakes to the Cairo Fire Department, the Henderson County Fire Department and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office on Friday to give thanks to first responders ahead of the anniversary of September 11.

Those with the group said they hope moments like this help inspire others to honor their first responders on a day remembered by so many.

Cash Express is expected to make more deliveries to first responders throughout the day on Saturday.