Local group holds walk for unity in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A unity walk and prayer vigil was held Sunday outside of the Evansville African American Museum.

The event was held by the Evansville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Dozens of people turned out to pray for the healing of communities across the nation.

Organizers tell us they want to spark a bigger conversation about race relations in America.

“Many people say all lives matter. Yes, of course, all lives matter, all human life matters, but until we all recognize that black lives matter it wouldn’t make a big difference,” said Elexica McAlister, Vice President of the Evansville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Organizers said they have a specific call for action about increasing the police merit commission so there are independent reviews.

(This story was originally published on June 14, 2020)

