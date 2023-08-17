HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A group called Daviess County Citizens for Decency is calling for the removal of 248 books available in the teen and children’s sections of the Daviess County Public Library.
The request comes after the group claims it discovered age-inappropriate and pornographic materials.
A spokesperson from the Daviess County Citizens for Decency says the process to review the book material began in the middle of June and was finalized on Monday of this week.
The organization says they utilized standards set by booklooks.org and their own intuition to evaluate the material.
The group is asking for the removal of the county library’s executive director. A list of some of the books the group is requesting to be removed can be found down bellow.
- A Good Kind of Trouble (Lisa Moore Ramee)
- Al Capone does my Shirts (Gennifer Choldenko)
- All Because you Matter (Tami Charles)
- And Tango makes Three (Justin Richardson)
- Are you my mother? (P.D Eastman)
- Beetle & the Hollowbones (Aliza Layne)
- Blended (Sharon Mills Draper)
- Bodies are cool (Tyler Feder)
- Darius the Great (Jamie Poolos)
- Fly on the Wall (Lai Remy)
- George (Alex Gino)
- Ho’onani (Gale Heather)
- I am Jazz! (Jessica Herthel)
- I Dissent : Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes her mark (Debbie Levy)
- It feels good to be yourself: a book about gender identity ( Theresa Thorn)
- Unicorns are the worst (Willan Alex)
- What about Will (Ellen Hopkins)
- Who has what?: all about girls’ bodies and boys’ bodies (Robie H. Harris)