HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- A group called Daviess County Citizens for Decency is calling for the removal of 248 books available in the teen and children’s sections of the Daviess County Public Library.

The request comes after the group claims it discovered age-inappropriate and pornographic materials.

A spokesperson from the Daviess County Citizens for Decency says the process to review the book material began in the middle of June and was finalized on Monday of this week.

The organization says they utilized standards set by booklooks.org and their own intuition to evaluate the material.

The group is asking for the removal of the county library’s executive director. A list of some of the books the group is requesting to be removed can be found down bellow.