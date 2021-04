EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – After reporting two of their three-wheel bikes stolen Tuesday, Sycamore Services has received two donated bicycles to replace the ones that were stolen.

One was donated from Bid EVV, and another was donated from Patchwork Central.

Michelle Kirk announced the donation of both bikes on Facebook. Kirk also says a GoFundMe has been created to help build a shed to prevent the bikes from being stolen again.

(This story was originally published on April 24, 2021)