EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Local gymnast Jackie Biehler is still recovering after falling during practice last week.

The Thumbs Up for Jackie page says Jackie has been fighting pneumonia recently. They say once her lungs are back on track, the next step is getting Jackie to a rehab facility.

Jackie has been hospitalized in Louisville since falling and severely injuring her neck. People are still encouraged and send their support in to the Thumbs Up for Jackie Facebook page.