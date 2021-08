EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Family and friends of an Evansville gymnast who injured her neck during practice say she’s now in the rehab stage of her recovery.

According to the “Thumbs up for Jackie” Facebook group, Jackie Biehler is now in Chicago. The group says she will be evaluated by multiple doctors.

Jackie suffered an injury while practicing back in July. She spent some time recovering in Louisville before arriving in Chicago.