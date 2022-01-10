Local health officials follow up on CDC guidelines

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evolving COVID-19 guidelines are leading to people wondering, when can I return to work after a positive COVID test?

The CDC announced a new set of guidelines last week, lowering the isolation period to just five days. Vanderburgh County Health Department administrator Joe Gries says you must meet specific criteria during those five days before returning to work.

“If you test positive, whether you’re vaccinated or vaccinated, you need to stay home for 5 days. On day 6, you can go back to work if you don’t have symptoms or if your symptoms have gotten better,” Gries says. “If they’ve improved, you can go back to work on day 6, or go back to school day 6, and you have to wear your mask at all times.”

Gries says you must wear your mask from day 6 to day 10. After this, your infectious period is over and you can return to normal tasks.