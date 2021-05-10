Local high school athletes sign up for U.S. Marine Corps

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Every year, local athletes sign up to play college sports. But there was a different kind of signing day on Monday.

Nine young men from several local high schools gathered at Blenders on Evansville’s north side to announce their commitment to the United States Marine Corps.

Three of the recruits played together on Central High School’s football team, and now they will train together to be Marines.

“Initially, all going different pathways,” said Central High School Senior Camydn Counts. “But that tightness and competitiveness in us, when one of us took the step, the rest of us couldn’t let him do that alone. Also couldn’t let that one do it and not us, so couldn’t let them take that step and not us.”

Several of these athletes got offers from universities to continue playing sports in college, but they say they felt a calling to serve their country.

(This story was originally published May 10, 2021)