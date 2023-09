HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville high school student and aspiring model can now be seen on a billboard in New York City.

Tessa Morgan is a freshman at North High School and a contracted model with NYMMG out of New York. Tessa’s mother, Elizabeth, tells Eyewitness News her daughter said she wanted to become a model earlier this year, and offers started to come in after some research and a photo shoot.

Tessa’s billboard went up on September 4 and continues through September 11.