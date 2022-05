NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A local high school jazz band will be putting on an outside performance on May 13. The Castle High School Jazz Ensemble will be putting on Jazz Night in the Park at Friedman Park Amphitheater.

Food trucks will be available on-site for the performance. The concert is free to the public.

Food trucks start serving at 4 p.m. with the concert beginning at 5:30 p.m.