Local high school sings Christmas carols at Evansville Civic Center

EVANSVILLE, IND (WEHT) – The sounds of Christmas could be heard in downtown Evansville this morning.

The Memorial High School Choir was at the Civic Center this morning. Singing Christmas carols to everyone arriving at work. The choir director said, “We just sang standard Christmas carols… We sang ‘Angels We Heard On High,’ ‘Silent Night.’ You know, just your standard Christmas carols. You got to have the right music that anyone on the street can just pick up and sing along with. And everybody knows these tunes.”

Evansville mayor Lloyd Winnecke even stopped to sing along. This surprise performance took place in front of the city’s Christmas tree.