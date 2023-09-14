HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in their 69th annual scholarship program.
The students named have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. Officials say about 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
The following local students were named as semifinalists in a release from NMSC:
Indiana
- Boonville High School
- Ren Lynch
- Evansville Christian School
- Noah Dropsey
- Evansville Signature School
- Amishi Gandhi
- Aparna Kudiyirikkal Anil
- Blake Sanders
- Christian Slade
- Sanjana Veeraraghavan
- Jonah Wu
- Sreya Yelamanchili
- Gibson Southern High School
- Eva Spindler
- Jasper High School
- Alexander Bastien
- Emma Schipp
- Tell City High School
- Cecilia Mundy
Kentucky
- Apollo High School
- Isaac Hay
- Daviess County High School
- Carson Decker
- Henderson County High School
- Thomas Berger
- Madisonville North Hopkins high School
- Michael Bailey
- Chase Brummer
- Owensboro Catholic High School
- Jackson Wedding
- Owensboro High School
- David Daniel
- Jacob Ladwig
