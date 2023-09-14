HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the names of more than 16,000 semifinalists in their 69th annual scholarship program.

The students named have the opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring. Officials say about 95 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

The following local students were named as semifinalists in a release from NMSC:

Indiana

Boonville High School Ren Lynch

Evansville Christian School Noah Dropsey

Evansville Signature School Amishi Gandhi Aparna Kudiyirikkal Anil Blake Sanders Christian Slade Sanjana Veeraraghavan Jonah Wu Sreya Yelamanchili

Gibson Southern High School Eva Spindler

Jasper High School Alexander Bastien Emma Schipp

Tell City High School Cecilia Mundy



Kentucky

Apollo High School Isaac Hay

Daviess County High School Carson Decker

Henderson County High School Thomas Berger

Madisonville North Hopkins high School Michael Bailey Chase Brummer

Owensboro Catholic High School Jackson Wedding

Owensboro High School David Daniel Jacob Ladwig



