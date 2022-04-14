INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – A local high school sent a team of students to a self-made car competition.

The Mater Dei Supermileage team competed in the Shell Eco-marathon on April 12 and 13 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Supermileage team built two cars to compete in two different classes in the competition.

The students built an electric car named Rudi that competed in the urban class. Qualifications for the urban class included the cars having headlights, taillights and other features.

Rudi achieved 122 miles per kilowatt hour or about 15 cents worth of electricity. This set a new record for the Shell Americas event. Mater Dei also held the previous record of 68 miles per kilowatt hour.

The Mater Dei teams also built a gas powered car named Astro. Astro competed in the prototype class which means there were no rules for how students to build their car.

Astro ran four laps in 300 cc which equals to ten miles on the road course at the speedway. The student built car achieved 1,142 miles per gallon during its laps.

Mater Dei previously competed with cars named George and Elroy. The team has named its last four cars after characters from The Jetsons.

Team members for Mater Dei are Daniel Groves, Evan Sexton, Audrey Vibbert, Conner Murray, Sam Goedde, Christopher Crance, Nathan Van Bibber, Sarah Market and Ben Market.

Advisors for the team are Gene Young, Jack Laidlaw, Dan Ritter and Bob Neisen.

Shell Eco-marathon is a global academic program focused on energy optimization and one of the world’s leading student engineering competitions. The global academic program brings together science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) students from across the globe to design, build and operate some of the world’s most energy-efficient vehicles.