INDIANA, KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Some Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky public high schools have received the prestigious College Success Award from GreatSchools.org, the nation’s leading nonprofit providing school information to parents and families.

A news release says the annual recognition honors public high schools that excel at preparing students to enroll and succeed in college, as determined by available data in each state. The recipients have demonstrated successful track records of graduating students who enroll in two- or four-year colleges, are ready for college-level coursework and persist on to their second year.

The Tri-State schools who received this recognition are listed in the chart below.

More details, and other rankings, can be found here.