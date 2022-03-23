OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Green River Area Development District is partnering with Independence Bank, Comfort Keepers, and Specialty Foods Group to collect and distribute food to older adults in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, and Webster Counties.

The Feed Seniors Now Food Drive starts March 25 at 9:00 a.m., with a kickoff event at the IGA located at 900 E 25th St., Owensboro, KY 42303. In this kickoff event, local high school seniors will be timed as they go through a grocery store and collect as many shelf-stable food items as possible. When the buzzer sounds, Independence Bank has agreed to purchase and donate all collected items to the Feed Seniors Now drive.

In-Home Services Manager, Amber Phelps states, “Feed Seniors Now helps fill a gap for older adults who may sometimes skip meals or eat smaller portions due to financial constraints. The problem of food insecurity among senior citizens is often unseen and unaddressed. Our hope is to shed light on the issue while providing assistance to seniors in need.”

Donations of shelf-stable food items such as canned goods, peanut butter, pasta and cereal will also be accepted until April 29 at the GRADD office and Independence Bank locations in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, or Webster Counties. Checks or cash donations are accepted at Independence Bank locations, and the bank requests that people please make checks payable to The Independence Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 988, Owensboro, KY 42302, Attention: Feed Seniors Now. The bank wants people to designate a county in the memo section.