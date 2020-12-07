Local history teacher to publish Civil War book

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) Derrick Lindow, an eighth-grade history teacher at Daviess County Middle School, has dreamed of writing about the Civil War since he was a kid. He says he’s always been intrigued by the historic marker on U.S. 431, which marks the Battle of Panther Creek.

Three years ago, he decided to make his dream come true and began writing a short history on the Civil War in the Owensboro area. Now he’s signed a contract with Savas Beatie to publish the book, tentatively titled ‘Laid Low in the Dust: Partisan Warfare in Western Kentucky.’

The book covers the guerrilla and partisan warfare that was common to the area, particularly during the summer and fall of 1862. His focus is on the story of Confederate Adam Rankin Johnson, leader of a band of “Partisan Rangers” that started with only three men and grew close to 800 in just a few weeks.

The book also covers measures taken by the Union forces to put a stop to Johnson’s success after he had captured several towns, including Newburgh, Ind., and Clarksville, Tenn. According to Lindow, the Confederate undoing took place in Owensboro.

Lindow says he thinks a lot of people will be surprised at how important the actions of Union and Confederate forces were in the Daviess County area. He strives to bring the past to life for his students and hope his book can accomplish that goal for readers of all ages.

The book will be available on the publisher’s website and Amazon.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

