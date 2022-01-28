Local hospital changes COVID policy for employees

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Owensboro Health employees may now be able to return work after testing positive for COVID-19, as long as they have little to no symptoms.

Brian Hamby, Director of Marketing for Owensboro Health, confirmed January 28 that, in some cases, “team members” who are asymptomatic, or have extremely mild symptoms, may be eligible to return to work immediately. Hamby says the hospital is following CDC guidelines for when employees can return to work after a positive test, and that guidance continues to evolve as the virus changes.

Hamby said strict safety protocols remain in place at all Owensboro Health locations to keep patients and visitors safe.