Local hospital slammed in Johns Hopkins report

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Health systems that employed fewer primary care physicians, had higher bed counts or are investor-owned were more likely to provide more unnecessary or low-value care, according to a study from JAMA.

For the study, Johns Hopkins University researchers analyzed Medicare claims data at 3,745 hospitals for 17 low-value services. According to Johns Hopkins University, the low-value services were previously identified as unnecessary and included services such as pap smears for women older than 65, an abdominal CT scan with and without contrast and spinal fusions for back pain, according to the study. Johns Hopkins University says the researchers then rated the hospitals using an overuse index, which was based on the Medicare claims for the low-value healthcare services.

A hospital in the Tri-State did respond to the ranking they received. The hospital system was Deaconess in Evansville, and they said, “Our quality and data experts are carefully reviewing this report. The data used by the study is between four-to-six years old, requiring some time to collect and analyze the metrics included in this ranking. As part of our commitment to provide high-quality health care, we participate in a number of quality-related studies and measurement programs. However, this study is a new hospital measurement index, in which we have not been ranked before, so we are looking closely at how the data was collected, compared and reported. In comparison, the Lown Hospitals Index, which also used Medicare claims data from 2016-2018 on similar procedures and services, ranks Deaconess as an A in overall value, and in avoiding overuse of care.”