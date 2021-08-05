Local hospitals offering incentives to nurses as pandemic continues

(WEHT)- As COVID-19 case numbers rise across the country, the need for nurses is rising right along with it.

Across the country, some hospitals are offering bonuses of up to $25,000 for qualified nurses to help manage the rising caseload. Hospital systems in the Tri-State aren’t quite offering five-figure signing bonuses but Chief Nurse Executive Jennifer Chiusano says they’ve had to offer bonuses to nurses as they handle surges.

Chiusano says the bonuses are just one way they’ve managed to not only retain nurses throughout the pandemic. Chiusano notes they could certainly use more nurses but they’ve also restructured units and operations to better handle the needs of patients.

Evansville Primary Care certified medical assistant Kaylynn Cantacessi says she’s heard of bonuses even for personnel returning from quarantine, as some people are growing nervous and scared about the medical field.

While it’s not quite $25,000, Deaconess is offering employees several thousand dollars in referral bonuses for any new employee they recommend.