ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Officials from Intelligent have included nearby colleges to its list of the Best Community Colleges in Illinois in 2023.

Intelligent’s research identified top Illinois schools based on tuition costs, the number of credits required to graduate, and the online coursework delivery format. Intelligent says it implemented a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students.

Community colleges closest to our area include:

Frontier Community College – Fairfield Intelligent Pick – #1

Kaskaskia College – Centralia #21

Southeastern Illinois College – Harrisburg #24

Rend Lake College – Ina #25

Wabash Valley College – Mt. Carmel #33



Further information about all rankings can be found here.