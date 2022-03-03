ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The state of Illinois says that Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) congratulated high schools across the state that received a Recognition of Excellence designation for their efforts in supporting students and families through the financial aid process.

“I’m proud that Illinois is one of the top states in the nation for FAFSA completion – an achievement that wouldn’t be possible without leaders in our school communities advocating for their students,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “I offer my congratulations to all our Recognition of Excellence schools. Completing the FAFSA gives students a full picture of what doors they have to continue their education, and my administration is committed to ensuring our graduating seniors and lifelong learners have access to the support they need to build a good career and a good life.”

“Spending 30 minutes to complete the FAFSA, or for those who are not eligible for federal student aid, the Alternative Application for Illinois Financial Aid, can yield students potentially thousands of dollars in financial aid,” said Eric Zarnikow, Executive Director of ISAC. “A student who understands what they might receive in student aid can discover options for their future they might not have thought possible. Kudos to our Class of 2021 Recognition of Excellence honoree schools for their support for their students on the path to a brighter future. ISAC looks forward to continuing to support all our high schools and students with their educational planning and financial aid efforts.”

All Illinois counties in the Tri-State have at least one high school that got this recognition:

Edwards County Edwards County High School – Albion – Silver Medal, over 75% of students completed FAFSA

Wabash County Mt. Carmel High School – Mt. Carmel – Bronze Medal, over 65% of students completed FAFSA

Wayne County Fairfield Community High School – Fairfield – Silver Medal, over 75% of students completed FAFSA Cisne High School – Cisne – Bronze Medal, over 65% of students completed FAFSA Wayne City High School – Wayne City – Bronze Medal, over 65% of students completed FAFSA

White County Carmi-White County High School – Carmi – Silver Medal, over 75% of students completed FAFSA Norris City-Omaha-Enfield High School – Norris City – Bronze Medal, over 65% of students completed FAFSA



For more information, please go here.