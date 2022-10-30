INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s Not Easy Bein’ Green’ at 10 a.m. Nearly two hours later, Princeton Community Marching Tigers will strut their stuff before the awards ceremony for the class.

Later that afternoon, the Evansville North Green Brigade will bring their performance for Open Class B. In the same class, the F.J. Reitz Might Marching Panthers will be performing “All the Lonely People: A Symphony For Eleanor”. Thirty minutes before the Class B Awards, Jasper Marching Wildcats will take the field for their showing.

Moving into the evening, the Mater Dei Marching Wildcats will perform “The Machine” at 5:25 p.m. in Open Class D. For the final performance of the night, the Castle Marching Knights will show what Newburgh is made of in Open Class A.

ISSMA State Finals will run all day at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on November 5, 2022. For a full schedule of events and to buy tickets, click here.