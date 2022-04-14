HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County is considering a program to recruit new employees for the county jail.

Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady reported during the recent fiscal court meeting that the jail is working to recruit new employees but a lot of applicants do not have their GED or high school diplomas. Other jails have hiring programs that allow people to be hired but not sworn in as deputies until they complete their GED.

Brady says this program will let new employees work at the jail while they complete their GEDs. Employees can complete their GED through the jail’s GED program. There is a time limit on how long employees have to get their GED according to Brady.