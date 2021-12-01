Local job expo offers a second chance for people looking for work

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – People who live in or near Hopkins County will have a chance to look for work.

The Hopkins County Job Expo will be held at the Ballard Convention Center on December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This event is open to the public, and both people looking for work and employers looking for employees are invited to attend. This year, the expo will offer an Expungement Resource Fair with public defenders providing general expungement information. There will also be over 20 Second Chance Employers on site.

Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and dress appropriately, and multiple employers will be offering on-site interviews during the Expo. Job seekers who come prepared with resume and are “dressed to impress” may be put into one of the many giveaways that will happen throughout the day. For more information about the event follow the Jobs-Hopkins County Facebook page. For employers interested in registering their organizations for this event they should visit this website.