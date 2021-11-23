Local judge accused of abuse of power

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) A family court judge in Daviess County is being accused of misconduct and abuse of power.

In documents released by the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission, Judge Julie Hawes Gordon is accused of using her position to impact her son’s criminal case in court. Hawes-Gordon is facing six different counts of misconduct.

The Judicial Conduct Commission has the power to suspend or remove a judge from office.

Judge Hawes-Gordon denies the allegations. You can read a statement released by her lawyers here.