Local Kentucky counties report increased voter turnout in primary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Nearly all of the counties in the western Kentucky viewing area say more Kentuckians voted in the 2020 primary election.

Most of the counties report a significant increase in voter turnout this year, and many said they received a large number of mail-in votes.

Daviess County

  • 28% (21,684 votes)
  • Large increase in voter turnout (one of the largest reported in county)
  • significant number of mail-in votes

Muhlenberg County

  • 23%
  • Large increase in voter turnout (last election was 19%)
  • Large number of mail-in votes

Hancock County

  • 30%
  • Increased voter turnout
  • Majority of votes were mail-in votes

Hopkins County

  • 23.6%
  • Slight increase in voter turnout
  • Equal number of mail-in votes and walk-in votes

Henderson County

  • 25.68%
  • Average voter turnout (no significant increase or decrease)

The state as a whole, nearly 29 percent of Kentuckians voted in last Tuesday’s primary election, marking the highest turnout in a Kentucky primary since 2008.

Governor Andy Beshear has said he expects to see mail-in voting in the November election.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

