Local Kentucky counties report increased voter turnout in primary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Nearly all of the counties in the western Kentucky viewing area say more Kentuckians voted in the 2020 primary election.

Most of the counties report a significant increase in voter turnout this year, and many said they received a large number of mail-in votes.

Daviess County

28% (21,684 votes)

Large increase in voter turnout (one of the largest reported in county)

significant number of mail-in votes

Muhlenberg County

23%

Large increase in voter turnout (last election was 19%)

Large number of mail-in votes

Hancock County

30%

Increased voter turnout

Majority of votes were mail-in votes

Hopkins County

23.6%

Slight increase in voter turnout

Equal number of mail-in votes and walk-in votes

Henderson County

25.68%

Average voter turnout (no significant increase or decrease)

The state as a whole, nearly 29 percent of Kentuckians voted in last Tuesday’s primary election, marking the highest turnout in a Kentucky primary since 2008.

Governor Andy Beshear has said he expects to see mail-in voting in the November election.

(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)

