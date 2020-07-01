Local Kentucky counties report increased voter turnout in primary

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Nearly all of the counties in the western Kentucky viewing area say more Kentuckians voted in the 2020 primary election.
Most of the counties report a significant increase in voter turnout this year, and many said they received a large number of mail-in votes.
Daviess County
- 28% (21,684 votes)
- Large increase in voter turnout (one of the largest reported in county)
- significant number of mail-in votes
Muhlenberg County
- 23%
- Large increase in voter turnout (last election was 19%)
- Large number of mail-in votes
Hancock County
- 30%
- Increased voter turnout
- Majority of votes were mail-in votes
Hopkins County
- 23.6%
- Slight increase in voter turnout
- Equal number of mail-in votes and walk-in votes
Henderson County
- 25.68%
- Average voter turnout (no significant increase or decrease)
The state as a whole, nearly 29 percent of Kentuckians voted in last Tuesday’s primary election, marking the highest turnout in a Kentucky primary since 2008.
Governor Andy Beshear has said he expects to see mail-in voting in the November election.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Heritage Federal Credit Union buying Elberfeld State Bank
- Together Tri-State 07/01
- Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Four EVPL locations, one computer lab reopening July 6
- Vanderburgh Co. Council approves more COVID-19 testing funding