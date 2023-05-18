HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman presented the 2023 Governor’s Safety and Health Awards to Kentucky companies whose employees collectively logged more than 50.2 million consecutive hours on the job without a workplace injury or illness during 2022. Some of those companies were local.

Coleman says, “Just two years ago, we reported that Kentucky’s occupational injury and illness rate had fallen to the lowest point on record since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking that rate in 1996. And I am happy to report that in 2022, we stayed at that low rate. I am also happy to announce that between fiscal years 2021 and 2022, the workplace fatality rate declined nearly 30%. Those statistics are worth celebrating, but we also know there is always work to be done.”

A news release revealed a list of companies receiving the awards along with the number of consecutive hours worked without a lost-time injury accident or illness through Dec. 31, 2022. The local companies included are:

Daviess County Dart Polymers – Owensboro – Hours: 1,401,625 UniFirst Corporation – Owensboro – Hours: 1,164,849

Henderson County AMG Aluminum North America – Robards – Hours: 703,758 Big Rivers Electric Corp. – Headquarters – Henderson – Hours: 2,274,064 Kenergy Corp. – Henderson – Hours: 598,800

Hopkins County Carhartt Inc.-Madisonville Cutting – Madisonville – Hours: 1,173,332 J-Lok corporation – Earlington – Hours: 987,970 Madisonville West Side Wastewater Treatment Plant – Madisonville – Hours: 619,352

Ohio County Big Rivers Electric Corp. – Wilson Station – Centertown – Hours: 1,250,000 Kimball International – Fordville – Hours: 1,054,439



