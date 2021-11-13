Local law enforcement help raise money to send kids to Disney World

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — This weekend starts the “Cops Connecting with Kids BBQ Fundraiser”, an event that helps fund Disney World trips for local area children.

The fundraiser kicked off Saturday morning with ribs, tenderloins and pulled pork provided by the Newburgh BBQ Coalition.

Police say the program is crucial to help them reach out to families in the Tri-State area.

“As a parent myself, if you build a relationship with my child, you got me as a parent, so I’m willing to spend time and hear your message,” said EPD officer Philip Smith. “That’s what it’s about for us as a police department. Trying to connect with our community by building relationships with the young people, with their parents and their family members and also the school corporation.”

The program pairs children with law enforcement on a trip to Disney World. Officers will be back out Sunday at the east-side Walmart starting at 10:30 a.m., and going until they run out.