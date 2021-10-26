Local law enforcement hold Say Boo to Drugs event at Bosse Field

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Local law enforcement hosted a Halloween party at Evansville’s historic Bosse Field on Tuesday.

Kids were invited to a trunk-or-treat event at the old ball field. Police officers called it “Say Boo to Drugs.” The idea was to pick up candy and have a conversation with a cop about the dangers of substance abuse.

In Vanderburgh County alone, 76 people have lost their lives from drug overdose related deaths. Another goal of the night was to meet the cops in the Evansville area in hopes of building trusting relationships.