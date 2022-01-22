Local law enforcement officer impersonated for phone scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you receive a phone call from Lt. Noah Robinson, it might not be as it seems! The Lieutenant’s social media page “Noah Robinson for Sheriff” made notice of the scam on Wednesday.

They believe the scam primarily focused on extorting money from dentists and optometrists, claiming to be Lt. Robinson and asking for payment of alleged fines.

“Every candidate wants their name to be well known, but not like this!”, Robinson’s page said on social media. “When in doubt, hang up and call our Office at 812-421-6200.”

Lt. Robinson says the Sheriff’s Office never seeks payment over the phone.