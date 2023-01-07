WASHINGTON (WEHT) — After four long and chaotic days, Republican Kevin McCarthy has been elected House Speaker. He previously watched as fourteen ballots failed to meet a majority.

Indiana Representative Larry Bucshon was quoted before the decision saying that Republicans voting against McCarthy were voting for “their own self interest” rather than the interests of the American people.

After the final ballots were casted, Rep. Bucshon released this statement as a way of congratulating McCarthy.

“Republicans have taken back control of the House and are ready to get to work. I am confident that under Speaker McCarthy’s leadership, House Republicans will help right the wrongs of Democrats’ one-party rule in Washington by fulfilling our Commitment to America and making progress toward an economy that’s strong, a nation that’s safe, a future that’s built on freedom, and a government that’s accountable.”

McCarthy flipped more than a dozen conservative holdouts to supporters during the four days ballots were casted.

The Associated Press helped contribute to this report.