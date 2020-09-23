Local leaders, officials react to Breonna Taylor developments

(WEHT) — Tri-State local leaders and Kentucky officials are speaking after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday indicted a single former police officer for shooting into neighboring apartments but did not move forward with charges against any officers for their role in Breonna Taylor’s death.

Owensboro NAACP president Rhondalyn Randolph worries the decision will intensify emotions that are already high since Taylor’s death.

“I think that it could, but I’m praying that it doesn’t because this should give people an opportunity to see how important it is to become involved in the political process because it’s those that we elect into office that drive the laws that affect our everyday lives.” Rhondalyn Randolph

“I am committed to building a more just and equitable commonwealth for our people, and in honor of Breonna Taylor and her family,” Gov. Beshear said. “My prayer is we can work together to achieve a better world, that I can continue to listen, hear and have the courage to do what’s necessary to create justice and move forward, and that all of us – all of us – can come together to move closer to the world Breonna calls us to create.” Gov. Andy Beshear (D) Kentucky

“For months now, the too-short life and legacy of Breonna Taylor have shown us how much work remains to have justice that is swift and laws that help more than harm. As we absorb the full impact of today’s decision, we understand the shock, anger, and sorrow many feel. We believe as legislators the best way to honor Breonna and other victims is to propose and pass meaningful policies that address systemic racism and keep all of Kentucky’s communities safe. The fight for justice does not and cannot stop here.” KY House and Senate Democratic Leaders Joni Jenkins and Morgan McGarvey

“The death of Breonna Taylor was a tragedy and we understand the grief and pain felt by many in Louisville and across our state and country – especially her loved ones, whom we will continue to keep in our prayers. “With today’s announcement, Kentuckians see Attorney General Cameron’s commitment to justice and the rule of law at work. We applaud him and his team for working tirelessly to conduct this investigation with integrity and impartiality, following the facts to the truth – regardless of outside influence and external political pressures.” Republican Party of Kentucky spokesman Mike Lonergan

“Breonna Taylor was murdered in her home, due to the poor judgment and irresponsible actions of Louisville Metropolitan police officers who barged into her home to execute a search warrant, shooting her and her boyfriend in the process. Today’s disappointing and appalling decision to charge just one officer with three counts of wanton endangerment is inadequate and demonstrates the urgent need for transformative policy changes that reimagines public safety and limits the role, scope, and responsibilities of police in our society. “We will continue to demand accountability from law enforcement agencies and officers who make such devastating life and death decisions with little concern for the safety and security of the very public they are charged with protecting and serving. We will continue to work to change the laws, practices, and culture of impunity that impedes real police accountability. Attorney General Daniel Cameron must release the grand jury report and show what evidence was presented. Our thoughts are with Breonna’s family and loved ones and all who grapple with the immense painfulness of today’s announcement. Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights

(This story was originally published on September 23, 2020)